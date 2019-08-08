Martinez’s single leads Inland Empire to 8-6 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Orlando Martinez hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to an 8-6 win over the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday.

The single by Martinez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the 66ers a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Franklin Torres hit a two-run single.

Following the big inning, the Nuts cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Joe Rizzo hit a two-run single.

With the score tied 5-5 in the seventh, the 66ers took the lead for good when D.C. Arendas hit a solo home run.

Modesto saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jarred Kelenic hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jack Larsen in the eighth inning to cut the Inland Empire lead to 8-6.

Luke Lind (1-1) got the win in relief while David Ellingson (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Nuts, Kelenic doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

Inland Empire improved to 9-2 against Modesto this season.