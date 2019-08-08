Sports
Colina, Flores lead the way for AZL Indians Blue
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Colina homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs as the AZL Indians Blue beat the AZL White Sox 9-4 on Thursday.
Jothson Flores doubled and singled for AZL Indians Blue.
AZL Indians Blue started the scoring in the second inning when Jhonkensy Noel hit a solo home run.
The AZL Indians Blue later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.
Chandler Fidel (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL White Sox starter Hector Acosta (1-6) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
AZL Indians Blue remains undefeated against AZL White Sox this season at 4-0.
