Vaughan’s homer leads Vermont to 14-10 win over Staten Island

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Noah Vaughan hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 14-10 win over the Staten Island Yankees on Wednesday.

The home run by Vaughan scored Logan Davidson to tie the game 2-2.

The Lake Monsters took the lead for good in the second when Lawrence Butler hit an RBI single, scoring Dustin Harris.

Harris singled three times, scoring two runs for Vermont.

Carlos Sanchez (4-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Staten Island starter Wellington Diaz (2-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Several Yankees chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Jacob Sanford homered twice and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. The Yankees also hit a season-high five home runs.