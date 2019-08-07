Solbach, Casey carry Tulsa to 9-3 win over Springfield

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Donovan Casey homered and had three hits, and Markus Solbach allowed just one hit over seven innings as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Springfield Cardinals 9-3 on Wednesday. The Drillers swept the three-game series with the win.

Solbach (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing three runs.

Trailing 4-0 in the third, Springfield cut into the lead when Conner Capel hit a solo home run and Rayder Ascanio and Justin Toerner scored on an error.

Tulsa answered in the bottom of the frame when Casey hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Drillers later added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Stevie Berman hit an RBI single, while Omar Estevez hit a two-run home run and Chris Parmelee hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Johan Oviedo (5-6) allowed four runs and got two outs in the Texas League game.

With the win, Tulsa improved to 16-8 against Springfield this season.