Abreu’s homer leads Quad Cities to 4-3 win over Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Wilyer Abreu hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 4-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday.

The home run by Abreu scored Freudis Nova and Alex Holderbach to give the River Bandits a 3-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the LumberKings cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Peyton Burdick hit a two-run double.

Luis De Paula (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Clinton starter Josh Roberson (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Quad Cities improved to 8-3 against Clinton this season.