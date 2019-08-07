Rojas, Leyba and DeLuzio lead Reno in win

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Joshua Rojas, Domingo Leyba and Ben DeLuzio each had three hits, as the Reno Aces beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 8-3 on Wednesday. With the loss, the Baby Cakes snapped a five-game winning streak.

Rojas doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one. Leyba singled three times, scoring two runs.

With the game tied 2-2 in the fourth, New Orleans went out in front when Billy Fleming hit a solo home run.

Reno answered in the next half-inning, scoring four runs to take the lead for good. Rojas hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Leyba en route to the three-run lead.

The Aces later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Andy Young hit a solo home run, while Alberto Rosario hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Leyba in the ninth.

Reno starter Joel Payamps (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Cody Poteet (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Austin Dean reached base three times for the Baby Cakes. Fleming homered and singled.