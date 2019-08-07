Sports
Florimon’s triple leads Gwinnett to 4-3 win over Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Pedro Florimon hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 4-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday.
The triple by Florimon came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Stripers a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Florimon scored on a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the ninth, Rochester cut into the lead on a single by Brandon Barnes that scored Drew Maggi.
Chad Sobotka (2-1) got the win in relief while Jeremy Bleich (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.
Gwinnett improved to 4-1 against Rochester this season.
