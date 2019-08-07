Green’s single leads Pulaski to 6-4 win over Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Ryder Green hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 6-4 win over the Princeton Rays on Wednesday.

The single by Green came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Saul Torres hit an RBI double, driving in Green.

The Rays took a 4-1 lead when Gionti Turner hit an RBI single, scoring Nick Schnell in the fifth.

Tyler Johnson (3-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Bryan Herrera (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.