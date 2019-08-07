Sanchez’s homer leads Beloit to 7-2 win over Peoria

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Santis Sanchez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 7-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday.

The home run by Sanchez capped a four-run inning and gave the Snappers a 6-2 lead after Devin Foyle hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Beloit right-hander Joe DeMers (3-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Parker Kelly (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.