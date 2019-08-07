Fargas’ run leads Richmond to 1-0 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Johneshwy Fargas scored the decisive run on an error in the fourth inning, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Altoona Curve 1-0 on Wednesday.

Fargas scored after he led off the inning with a single and stole second.

Sam Wolff (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Altoona starter Sean Brady (3-11) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Curve were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Flying Squirrels' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.