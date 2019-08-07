Banks’ single leads Harrisburg to 4-2 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Banks hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The single by Banks, part of a two-run inning, gave the Senators a 1-0 lead before Rhett Wiseman hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After Harrisburg added a run in the fifth on a double by T.J. Rivera, the Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Michael Paez hit a solo home run.

The Senators tacked on another run in the sixth when Wiseman hit an RBI single, bringing home Tres Barrera.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Binghamton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Luis Carpio hit an RBI single, driving in Will Toffey in the sixth inning to cut the Harrisburg lead to 4-2.

Harrisburg right-hander Jackson Tetreault (4-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kevin Smith (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and five hits over four innings.

Paez homered and singled for the Rumble Ponies. Toffey doubled and singled.