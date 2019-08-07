New York takes 7-game win streak into game with Baltimore

New York Yankees (74-39, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-75, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (6-6, 4.61 ERA) Orioles: John Means (8-6, 3.12 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as winners of their last seven games.

The Orioles are 18-34 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 64 total runs batted in.

The Yankees have gone 41-14 against division opponents. New York has slugged .481, good for third in the majors. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with a .538 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 9-4. Nestor Cortes Jr. earned his fifth victory and Austin Romine went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Asher Wojciechowski took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 54 extra base hits and is batting .278. Jonathan Villar is 17-for-42 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 138 hits and has 76 RBIs. Mike Tauchman is 11-for-28 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.73 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .281 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: day-to-day (head), Dwight Smith Jr.: 10-day IL (calf), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: 10-day IL (wrist), Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (core), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (soreness), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), David Hale: 10-day IL (spine), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).