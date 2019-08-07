Ramirez’s single leads Tabasco to 10-9 win over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Ramon R Ramirez hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 10-9 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Tuesday.

The single by Ramirez capped a two-run inning and gave the Olmecas a 10-9 lead after Roel Santos hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Antonio Guzman (3-4) got the win in relief while Miguel Mejia (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Tabasco took advantage of some erratic Campeche pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

Jasson Atondo homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Piratas. Henry Alejandro Rodriguez homered and singled, driving in two runs.