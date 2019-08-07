Davis leads Inland Empire to 6-2 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Davis hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 6-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday.

The home run by Davis scored Gleyvin Pineda to give the 66ers a 3-0 lead.

After Inland Empire added two runs, the Nuts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jarred Kelenic and Jack Larsen hit RBI doubles.

The 66ers tacked on another run in the seventh when Franklin Torres scored when a runner was thrown out.

Jorge Tavarez (3-2) got the win in relief while Modesto starter Clay Chandler (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

With the win, Inland Empire improved to 8-2 against Modesto this season.