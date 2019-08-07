Harris’ homer leads Oaxaca to 6-4 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Alonzo Harris hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 6-4 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Tuesday.

The home run by Harris capped a three-run inning and gave the Guerreros a 5-4 lead after Alejandro Gonzalez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Guerreros tacked on another run in the eighth when Johnny Davis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Orlando Pina.

Erick Casillas (5-0) got the win in relief while Joseph Camacho (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Oaxaca improved to 7-3 against Puebla this season.