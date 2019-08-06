Casanova hits walk-off double, Cedar Rapids beats Burlington 6-5

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Trevor Casanova had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels defeated the Burlington Bees 6-5 on Tuesday.

Wander Javier scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error and advanced to second on a single by Jared Akins.

Earlier in the inning, Gabe Snyder homered to tie the game 5-5.

Gilberto Celestino hit a solo home run in the first inning and Casanova scored on an error in the second to give the Kernels a 2-0 lead. The Bees came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Justin Jones hit a three-run triple and then scored on a two-run home run by Harrison Wenson.

Cedar Rapids cut the deficit to 5-4 in the fifth when Javier hit a two-run home run.

Austin Schulfer (7-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Luis Ramirez (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Cedar Rapids improved to 14-4 against Burlington this season.