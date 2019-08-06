Selby, Davis spur Greensboro to 5-2 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Jonah Davis homered and had two hits, and Colin Selby allowed just three hits over five innings as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Greenville Drive 5-2 on Tuesday.

Selby (6-3) allowed two runs while striking out two and walking one to get the win.

Greensboro started the scoring in the second inning when Michael Gretler scored on a double play and Zack Kone stole home.

After Greensboro added two runs, the Drive cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Cole Brannen hit a sacrifice fly and Everlouis Lozada hit an RBI single.

The Grasshoppers tacked on another run in the ninth when Davis hit a solo home run.

Alex Scherff (4-11) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked five.