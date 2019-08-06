Sports
McIntyre leads Beloit to 7-3 win over Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Aiden McIntyre struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Beloit Snappers over the Clinton LumberKings in a 7-3 win on Tuesday. The Snappers swept the four-game series with the win.
McIntyre (3-8) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing three hits.
Beloit started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up five runs, including a three-run home run by Max Schuemann.
The Snappers extended their lead in the fourth when Nick Ward scored on an error and Schuemann scored on a single.
Alberto Guerrero (5-6) went four innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.
