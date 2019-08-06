Watson’s double leads Delmarva to 4-1 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Zach Watson hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 4-1 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Shorebirds and a five-game winning streak for the RiverDogs.

The double by Watson, part of a four-run inning, gave the Shorebirds a 2-1 lead before Ryne Ogren scored on a single and Watson scored on an error later in the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Charleston broke a scoreless tie on a wild pitch that scored Josh Stowers.

Dallas Litscher (2-0) got the win in relief while Tanner Myatt (3-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.