Garcia’s triple leads Tampa to 7-2 win over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Wilkerman Garcia hit a three-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 7-2 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday.

The triple by Garcia, part of a five-run inning, gave the Tarpons a 3-1 lead before Diego Castillo hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Miguel Yajure (7-6) got the win in relief while Lakeland starter Tom de Blok (0-11) took the loss in the Florida State League game.