Cross’ single leads AZL Athletics Gold to 7-4 win over AZL D-backs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Matt Cross hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 7-4 win over the AZL D-backs on Tuesday.

The single by Cross came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the AZL Athletics Gold a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Ramon Martinez and Matt McGarry drew walks with the bases loaded.

Brock Whittlesey (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Argenis Bravo (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the AZL D-backs did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.