Zammarelli leads Arkansas to 6-4 win over NW Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Nick Zammarelli doubled and singled as the Arkansas Travelers beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-4 on Monday.

Down 2-1 in the second, Arkansas took the lead when Joseph Odom hit a solo home run and Zammarelli scored on a forceout.

After Arkansas added three runs, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Khalil Lee hit a two-run home run.

Arkansas starter Justin Dunn (7-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Gerson Garabito (5-8) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Arkansas improved to 15-7 against NW Arkansas this season.