Guarate, Nunez spur AZL Padres 2 to 6-1 win over AZL Brewers Blue

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Anthony Nunez had two hits and two RBI, and Carlos Guarate allowed just one hit over five innings as the AZL Padres 2 topped the AZL Brewers Blue 6-1 on Tuesday.

Guarate (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Down 1-0, the AZL Padres 2 took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Luis Almanzar scored on a single and Vladimir Echavarria scored when a runner was thrown out and Almanzar hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

The AZL Padres 2 later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Alexis Ramirez (1-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out four and walked three.