Sosa, Nunez lift Kannapolis over Lexington 9-5

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Lenyn Sosa doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Kannapolis Intimidators topped the Lexington Legends 9-5 on Monday.

Amado Nunez homered and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Kannapolis.

Trailing 1-0, the Intimidators tied the game in the second inning when Michael Hickman hit an RBI single, scoring Nunez.

The Intimidators took the lead for good in the third when Ian Dawkins hit a solo home run.

Kannapolis right-hander Jason Bilous (5-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Carlos Hernandez (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.