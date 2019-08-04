Sports
Neidert, Alvarez spur New Orleans to 8-2 win over Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Eddy Alvarez had three hits and two RBI, and Nick Neidert threw five scoreless innings as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Salt Lake Bees 8-2 on Sunday.
Neidert (2-2) allowed two hits while striking out seven and walking three to pick up the win.
Up 1-0 in the third, New Orleans added to its lead when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a balk that scored Deven Marrero.
The Baby Cakes later added single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings to secure the victory.
Matt Ball (0-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked three.
