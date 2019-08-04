Fresno beats San Antonio 11-10

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Collin Cowgill scored on a groundout in the eighth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to an 11-10 win over the San Antonio Missions on Sunday. The Grizzlies snapped an eight-game losing streak with the victory.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Grizzlies a 10-9 lead. Earlier in the inning, Fresno tied the game when Luis Sardinas hit an RBI single.

The Grizzlies tacked on another run in the ninth when Drew Ward hit a solo home run.

San Antonio saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single, scoring Jake Hager in the ninth inning to cut the Fresno lead to 11-10.

James Bourque (1-1) got the win in relief while Taylor Williams (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, San Antonio got contributions throughout its order, as six players recorded at least two hits. David Freitas homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. The Missions left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.