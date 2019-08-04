McKinney, Thurman lift Modesto over Lancaster 11-2

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Nick Thurman homered and had three hits, and Ian McKinney allowed just two hits over six innings as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 11-2 on Sunday.

McKinney (10-5) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked three while allowing one run.

Modesto took the lead in the first when Jack Larsen hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Connor Kopach.

Modesto later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run second, when the team hit three home runs to help put the game out of reach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Garrett Schilling (7-6) went two innings, allowing eight runs and 10 hits while walking one in the California League game.