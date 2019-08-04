Elledge helps to shut out El Paso, Memphis wins 2-0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Seth Elledge and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Memphis Redbirds beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 2-0 on Sunday.

Elledge (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Dillon Overton (6-5) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Memphis scored its runs when Edmundo Sosa hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning and Max Schrock hit an RBI single in the fourth.

The Chihuahuas were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Redbirds' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.