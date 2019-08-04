Bohm hits walk-off homer in 10th, Reading beats Altoona 9-7

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Alec Bohm hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning, as the Reading Fightin Phils topped the Altoona Curve 9-7 on Sunday. With the victory, the Fightin Phils swept the three-game series.

One batter earlier, Mickey Moniak singled, scoring Luke Williams to tie the game 7-7.

The Fightin Phils scored two runs in the ninth before Altoona answered in the next half-inning when Jared Oliva scored on an error to take a 7-6 lead.

Garrett Cleavinger (3-0) got the win in relief while Joel Cesar (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.