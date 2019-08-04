Bluefield beats Johnson City 10-7

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Justin Ammons scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 10-7 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blue Jays and a three-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

The play came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Blue Jays an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Miguel Hiraldo hit an RBI single and then scored on a pickoff attempt.

The Blue Jays cut the deficit to 7-6 when PK Morris hit an RBI single, bringing home Spencer Horwitz in the eighth.

Austin Havekost (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Enrique Perez (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.