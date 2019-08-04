Sports
Guzman leads Lexington to 5-1 win over Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Jeison Guzman hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 5-1 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Legends and a three-game winning streak for the Intimidators.
The double by Guzman scored Brhet Bewley and Rudy Martin to give the Legends a 2-0 lead.
Kannapolis answered in the bottom of the inning when Cameron Simmons hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.
The Legends later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and ninth innings to secure the victory.
Lexington right-hander Charlie Neuweiler (4-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Taylor Varnell (7-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over five innings.
For the Intimidators, Ian Dawkins doubled twice and singled.
