Corry leads Augusta to 3-1 win over Hickory

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Seth Corry tossed seven scoreless innings, leading the Augusta GreenJackets over the Hickory Crawdads in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Corry (9-2) allowed two hits while striking out seven to get the win.

Augusta started the scoring in the second inning when Anyesber Sivira hit an RBI single and Tyler Flores scored when a runner was thrown out.

After Augusta added a run in the fourth on a single by Andres Angulo, the Crawdads cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Ryan Anderson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pedro Gonzalez.

Tyree Thompson (5-6) went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked two.