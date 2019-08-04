Garcia’s single leads Burlington to 4-2 win over Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Maikel Garcia hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 4-2 win over the Kingsport Mets on Sunday.

The single by Garcia scored David Hollie and Kevon Jackson and was the game's last scoring play.

Garcia hit an RBI single, scoring Mikey Filia in the second inning to give the Royals a 1-0 lead. The Mets came back to take the lead in the third inning when Andres Regnault hit a two-run double.

Burlington tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Jake Means hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Garcia.

Drew Parrish (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ramon Guzman (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Burlington took advantage of some erratic Kingsport pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.