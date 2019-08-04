Mahan’s single leads Jacksonville to 3-1 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Riley Mahan hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday.

Lewin Diaz scored on the play to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Jazz Chisholm.

After Jacksonville added two runs, the Shuckers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Max McDowell hit an RBI double, bringing home Ryan Aguilar.

Jacksonville starter Sixto Sanchez (8-4) picked up the win after allowing just five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alec Bettinger (5-7) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over seven innings.