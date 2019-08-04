Castro, Shaps carry Ogden to 5-1 win over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Andrew Shaps doubled and singled twice, and Jeronimo Castro tossed six scoreless innings as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Rocky Mountain Vibes 5-1 on Sunday.

Castro (3-0) picked up the win after he allowed two hits and didn't allow any runs.

Ogden went up 3-0 in the fifth after Andy Pages and Cesar Mendoza scored on an error.

The Raptors later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Shaps hit an RBI double and Jon Littell scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Michele Vassalotti (3-4) went three innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out one in the Pioneer League game.