Vientos’ single leads Columbia to 3-2 win over Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Mark Vientos hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 3-2 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Saturday.
Guillermo Granadillo scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.
After Columbia scored two runs in the second inning, Hagerstown tied the game 2-2 after Nic Perkins hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and Jackson Cluff hit an RBI single in the fifth.
Justin Lasko (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Pearson McMahan (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Despite the loss, Hagerstown is 4-1 against Columbia this season.
