GCL Cardinals beats GCL Mets 5-2

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Freddy De Jesus scored on a groundout in the second inning, leading the GCL Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the GCL Mets on Sunday.

De Jesus scored on the play to give the GCL Cardinals a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Cristhian Longa and then went to third on a walk by Pablo Gomez.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third, the GCL Cardinals took the lead for good when Luis Montano hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Franklin Soto.

Nathanael Heredia (4-1) got the win in relief while Jeffrey Colon (1-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.