Rangers chase series sweep against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (32-74, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (56-54, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-8, 7.23 ERA) Rangers: Pedro Payano (1-0, 3.18 ERA)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas can secure a series sweep over Detroit with a win.

The Rangers are 34-22 in home games. Texas has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with 22, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Tigers have gone 19-38 away from home. The Detroit offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an average of .281. The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Jose Leclerc notched his second victory and Rougned Odor went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Nick Ramirez took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .482. Danny Santana has 16 hits and is batting .390 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .405. Cabrera is 9-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .298 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (forearm), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Jordy Mercer: day-to-day (lower body), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).