Perez’s double leads Visalia to 2-1 win over Rancho Cuca.

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Jorge Perez hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 2-1 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday.

The double by Perez scored Alex King and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, Rancho Cuca. grabbed the lead on a double by Miguel Vargas that scored Donovan Casey.

Jayson McKinley (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Max Gamboa (5-4) took the loss in the California League game.