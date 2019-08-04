Brinson’s homer leads New Orleans to 13-6 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Lewis Brinson hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 13-6 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday.

The home run by Brinson scored Jesus Sanchez and Isan Diaz to give the Baby Cakes a 3-0 lead.

After New Orleans added four runs, the Bees cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jared Walsh hit a three-run home run and Jarrett Parker hit a sacrifice fly.

The Baby Cakes later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the seventh.

Tyler Stevens (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Salt Lake starter Yoel De Leon (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jo Adell doubled and singled, scoring three runs for the Bees. Taylor Ward doubled and singled.