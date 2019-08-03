Miller, Torrens lead the way for Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Owen Miller and Luis Torrens each homered and drove in two runs as the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Frisco RoughRiders 7-4 on Saturday.

Amarillo started the scoring in the second inning when Peter Van Gansen hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 6-2, the RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Brendon Davis and Leody Taveras scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Sod Poodles tacked on another run in the fifth when Miller hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Amarillo starter Jesse Scholtens (5-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Collin Wiles (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings.

Davis reached base three times for the RoughRiders.

With the win, Amarillo improved to 14-7 against Frisco this season.