Sports
De Goti’s homer leads Round Rock to 10-9 win over Sacramento
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Alex De Goti hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 10-9 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday.
The home run by De Goti scored Nick Tanielu and Jamie Ritchie and was the game's last scoring play.
Brandon Bielak (6-3) got the win in relief while Melvin Adon (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Chris Shaw homered and singled, scoring two runs for the River Cats. Jaylin Davis homered and singled, driving home three runs.
Comments