Alexander hits walk-off single in 10th, Kane County beats Quad Cities 2-1

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Blaze Alexander hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Kane County Cougars beat the Quad Cities River Bandits 2-1 on Saturday.

Zack Shannon scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

In the top of the second, Quad Cities grabbed the lead on a single by Alex Holderbach that scored Freudis Nova. Kane County answered in the seventh inning when Dominic Fletcher hit an RBI single, driving in Eddie Hernandez.

Alexander singled four times, also stealing a base in the win.

Kenny Hernandez (5-2) got the win with five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Danny Cody (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.