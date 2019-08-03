Sosa scores winning run in 11th, Kannapolis beats Lexington 3-2 in walk-off finish

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Lenyn Sosa scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the 11th inning, as the Kannapolis Intimidators defeated the Lexington Legends 3-2 on Saturday.

Sosa scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Romy Gonzalez.

After Lexington's Eric Cole drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 10th, Kannapolis tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the inning when Ian Dawkins hit an RBI single, scoring Cameron Simmons.

Reliever Justin O'Conner (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three over one scoreless inning. Andres Nunez (3-2) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the South Atlantic League game.

The Legends squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Jeison Guzman singled twice, also stealing a base for the Legends.