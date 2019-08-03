Williams, Houchins spur Richmond to 3-1 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Zach Houchins singled three times, and Garrett Williams allowed just one hit over six innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Harrisburg Senators 3-1 on Saturday. The Flying Squirrels snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Williams (5-8) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking three to get the win.

Harrisburg cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after Michael A. Taylor scored on a groundout.

The Flying Squirrels extended their lead in the seventh inning when Jalen Miller hit an RBI single, driving in Matt Winn.

Mario Sanchez (8-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 8-4 against Richmond this season.