Chirinos, Lascarro and Moreno lead DSL Rangers1 in win

, (AP) -- Michael Chirinos, Ronier Lascarro and Jesus Moreno each had three hits, as the DSL Rangers1 beat the DSL Indians 10-2 on Saturday.

Chirinos doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases. Lascarro doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, DSL Indians cut into the lead when Nehemias Celesten hit a solo home run.

The DSL Rangers1 extended their lead with four runs in the sixth inning, including an RBI single by Abraham Zambrano.

The DSL Rangers1 later scored three runs in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

DSL Rangers1 right-hander Jhan Zambrano (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Steven Perez (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

The six extra-base hits for DSL Rangers1 included a season-high six doubles.

Celesten homered and doubled for the DSL Indians.

DSL Rangers1 improved to 6-2 against DSL Indians this season.