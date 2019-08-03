Loehr hits walk-off homer in 10th, Las Vegas beats Okla. City 10-8

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Trace Loehr hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-8 on Friday.

The Aviators scored one run in the ninth before Okla. City answered in the next half-inning when Keibert Ruiz hit an RBI single, scoring DJ Peters to take an 8-7 lead.

Reliever J.B. Wendelken (5-1) picked up the win after he allowed one run and one hit over one inning. Chris Nunn (0-1) allowed three runs and got two outs in the Pacific Coast League game.

Eric Campbell homered and singled twice, driving home four runs in the win. Corban Joseph homered, doubled and singled.

Austin Barnes homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Dodgers. Ruiz homered and singled, driving in two runs.