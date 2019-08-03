Westbrook leads Reno to 23-8 win over Omaha

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Jamie Westbrook hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Reno Aces defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 23-8 on Friday.

Westbrook hit a two-run shot in the second inning off Scott Blewett and then hit a three-run homer in the third off Jonathan Dziedzic. Andy Young was a single short of the cycle, scoring five runs and driving in three in the win.

Braden Shipley (3-4) got the win in relief while Omaha starter Zach Lovvorn (4-11) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Storm Chasers, Erick Mejia singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one. Jecksson Flores doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.