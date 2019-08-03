Gonzalez hits walk-off single in 10th, AZL Giants Black beats AZL Cubs 2 5-4

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Cesar Gonzalez hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the AZL Giants Black defeated the AZL Cubs 2 5-4 on Saturday.

Richgelon Juliana scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI triple.

The AZL Giants Black scored one run in the ninth before AZL Cubs 2 answered in the next half-inning when Abraham Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Josue Huma to take a 4-3 lead.

Randy Rodriguez (2-2) got the win in relief while Manuel Heredia (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.