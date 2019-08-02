Raleigh’s double leads Arkansas to 6-1 win over Springfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Cal Raleigh hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday.

The double by Raleigh, part of a three-run inning, gave the Travelers a 1-0 lead before Kyle Lewis scored when a runner was thrown out and Raleigh scored on a single later in the inning.

Springfield answered in the next half-inning when Brian O'Keefe hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.

The Travelers later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Logan Taylor hit an RBI single, while Taylor hit an RBI single and Donnie Walton hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Arkansas right-hander Ljay Newsome (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Johan Oviedo (5-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.